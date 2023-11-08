Hyderabad: EFLU Replaces Proctor Who Filed FIR Against Protesting Students

"Professor T Samson is no more the Proctor of EFLU Hyderabad. One of the students' demand has been met! Some more to go," EFLU's students collective said.

What happened? This comes nearly two weeks after the Osmania City Police, based on the complaint of Prof Samson, booked at least 11 EFLU students for allegedly staging protests demanding action against the alleged sexual assault of a student in campus on 18 October.

Soon after the incident, Protests broke out in EFLU and students gathered at the residence of the Proctor demanding action.

In his First Information Report (FIR) accessed by The Quint, Prof Samson alleged that on 19 October, a group of 200 students assembled in front of his university quarters "with some pre-meditated plan to harm me."