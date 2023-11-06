EFLU, UoH Students Detained Amid Hunger Strike Against Sexual Assault of Student

At least seven students from the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) in Hyderabad and about 20 students from the University of Hyderabad (UoH) were detained on Monday, 6 November, as they were launching hunger strikes against the alleged sexual assault of an EFLU student on the campus on 18 October.

The students, in a statement, said they were launching an indefinite hunger strike and a relay hunger strike on the campus to protest the EFLU administration's "continued apathy towards students' concerns and the extremely repressive measures employed to curb dissent on campus."