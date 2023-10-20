Hyderabad: Protests Rock EFLU After Student Alleges 2 Men Sexually Assaulted Her

(Trigger warning: Mentions of physical and sexual assault. Reader discretion advised.)
Two men allegedly sexually and physically assaulted a student at the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) in Hyderabad on the night of Wednesday, 18 October, prompting a massive student agitation on the campus.
On Wednesday, a protest had erupted in the university after the administration disallowed a proposed discussion on 'Palestine Perspectives on Literary Resistance' "pursuant to the inadmissibility to such programmes on the University campus," a statement by the administration said.
This programme was scheduled to be held at the New Academic Block of the university at 7 pm, and the students gathered outside the block in protest against the admin's decision.
The survivor, who had participated in these protests, said that she was out for a walk on the campus later on Wednesday evening when "someone pulled my hair from behind saying, 'We saw you today. This should not happen.'"
The assaulters were referring to her presence at that day's protest, she said in a statement accessed by The Quint.
Incidentally, the incident took place a day after a students' collective in the university staged a demonstration, demanding the reconstitution of SPARSH – EFLU's complaints committee against sexual harassment – which has been inactive since June. Over 300 students had been protesting since earlier this week, boycotting classes for over two days.
What Did the Survivor Say?
"They [the assaulters] pulled me towards the area near the Old Health Centre [on the campus]. I saw that there were two men, one was tall and muscular and one was medium height. Both were wearing dark hoodies," the survivor said in the statement.
The survivor said the two men sexually and physically assaulted her. "While all this was happening, I tried calling my friend but they pushed my phone away. I heard some footsteps ... they let go of me and ran away," she added.
The survivor then fell unconscious, as per her statement, and woke up at the university health centre, "but they [health centre staff] were reluctant, uninterested, and insensitive to my condition."
Students whom The Quint spoke to said two students saw the survivor unconscious on the road, and rushed her to the health centre.
"I felt that they [health centre staff] were not listening to me. I had to scream to tell them what happened, after which they tried comforting me. I came back to my room after that. The warden and the health centre staff made me uncomfortable," the survivor said.
Meanwhile, the administration, in a statement late on Thursday, 19 October, said:
"...a woman student of the University (anonymity maintained) was alleged to have been assaulted by two unidentified persons at around 10:00 pm 18 10.2023. The University officials immediately responded to the incident and have been actively taking the necessary steps including informing the police."
"The police officials of the jurisdiction have initiated an investigation into the incident immediately," it added.
An FIR has been registered in the case against two unidentified persons at the Osmania University police station.
"We have received a complaint and we're investigating the matter. We have not identified the culprits yet," a police official told The Quint.
The EFLU administration further said the "Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of the University has immediately acted upon the incident and is rendering all reasonable assistance to the person in the manner required, pursuant to such duties and functions initiated in such incidents."
Protests Over SPARSH
The students' protest demanding the reconstitution of the SPARSH (Sensitisation, Prevention, and Redressal of Sexual Harassment) committee was launched on Monday, 16 October.
"We had protested to make the committee active again. After protesting for two days straight and missing our classes, the proctor finally said the admin would create a coordination committee and reconstitute SPARSH. But we were asked to wait till the students' union elections scheduled to be held next month," a second-year MA student, who wanted to remain anonymous, told The Quint.
"Based on this assurance, we called off the protest. The administration promised that the elections to the SPARSH committee would either be conducted alongside the students' union polls or separately."The MA student
However, the incident of assault – and the subsequent response by the administration – has angered students.
"We are quite surprised by the admin's statement about the ICC 'immediately acting upon the incident', given how insensitively the health centre dealt with the issue," a second-year PhD student at EFLU claimed.
According to the students, the survivor was asked by the health centre staff why she went on a walk at night alone. "Don't make it an issue, it will tarnish the name of the university," she was allegedly told by the staff, according to the students.
Moreover, the students alleged that the administration "asked the students who had gathered for the protest about the survivor's identity."
"This morning [Thursday morning], we gathered at the residence of the proctor. But he and other officials seemed to be blaming the survivor. They wanted us to reveal her identity and spoke in a condescending manner."The MA student
"Until Thursday evening, the administration had not given us any information about the steps they were taking. We were not addressed at all," she added.
The students also raised concerns about their safety on the campus. "There is no CCTV in the place she was assaulted and whatever CCTV they have, the footage is grainy. There was only one security guard posted near the area and he said he doesn't know of the incident. How are we supposed to move around safely?"
The students' demand – apart from finding the perpetrators – is for the resignation of the proctorial board and the vice-chancellor of the university, they said.
(This is a developing story. The Quint has reached out to the university – and will update the article as and when they respond.)
