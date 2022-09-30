FAQ | Chopper Service From HAL to Bengaluru Airport To Start From 10 October

Anyone who has taken a flight to Bengaluru has experienced the tediously long route from the Kempegowda International Airport to the city, that takes nearly two hours to reach.

But there’s good news for the residents of the city. Fliers can now take a helicopter ride from the Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) Airport in the city to the Kempegowda airport in Devanahalli.

Helicopter services will be available to and from the international airport and will be operational five days a week.

The service will be launched by a firm called BLADE, which operates helicopters in Bengaluru and other parts of the country.