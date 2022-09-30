FAQ | Chopper Service From HAL to Bengaluru Airport To Start From 10 October
When will the service start? How much will it cost? Here's everything you need to know.
Anyone who has taken a flight to Bengaluru has experienced the tediously long route from the Kempegowda International Airport to the city, that takes nearly two hours to reach.
But there’s good news for the residents of the city. Fliers can now take a helicopter ride from the Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) Airport in the city to the Kempegowda airport in Devanahalli.
Helicopter services will be available to and from the international airport and will be operational five days a week.
The service will be launched by a firm called BLADE, which operates helicopters in Bengaluru and other parts of the country.
When Will the Service Be Launched?
The services will be launched from 10 October. Two helicopter rides per day can be availed. One at 9 am from Bengaluru Airport to HAL and another at 4.15 pm.
The number of rides could go up based on demand.
How Much Will It Cost?
A one-way ticket on the chopper, a five-seater single-engine helicopter, will cost Rs 3,250, excluding taxes. The tickets can be booked online.
How Much Travel Time Can Be Saved?
Making the announcement, BLADE said on its website, “Fliers can now skip the painful 120-minute commute in traffic and opt for a quick 15-minute flight instead. Whitefield and Electronic City will be added subsequently.”
Though a similar service to the International Airport was launched in the past as well, it did not gain traction owing to a lack of patrons. After being launched in 2018 from Electronic City to the airport, the service was discontinued.
(With inputs from The Indian Express.)
