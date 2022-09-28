ADVERTISEMENT

Peak Bengaluru: Woman Holds ‘Flatmates Required’ Placard in a Lucky Ali Concert

Feels like it's easier to find a life-partner than a flat in Bengaluru!

Jhalak Jain
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
Finding a flat as a bachelor in India—especially in places like Bangalore and Mumbai— is more difficult than finding a life partner, and if you would want to believe otherwise, clearly you haven't gone through the ordeal!

But the upside to the problem is that some people find creative solutions and at the very least they are entertaining, if not helpful.

Just like the man who was searching for a flat through Bumble in Mumbai, Ankita, a techie in Bengaluru, was amplifying her search for a flat by holding a placard in a Lucky Ali concert and her pictures have gone viral on the internet.

The concert was held at Phoenix Market City in Whitefield, Bengaluru.

As the post went viral, many Twitteratis could sympathise with the woman and even offered to help by amplifying her request. This is what they said:

Ankita even responded to the viral post and wrote, "Please help me find a flat".

The woman who held the placard also responded

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Topics:  Bengaluru   Bangalore   Lucky Ali

Topics:  Bengaluru   Bangalore   Lucky Ali 

