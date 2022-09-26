Amazon vs Happy Belly Bakes: Small Bakery in Bengaluru Wins Battle for Trademark

Shisham Hinduja, a small-time baker started her business in Bengaluru in 2008. Opening a small outlet near MG Road in Bengaluru, the bakery was named Regalar, which means 'The Gift' in Spanish.

After a year of success, Hinduja decided to expand her business and open her first shop under the changed named Happy Belly on Primrose Road, near Craig Park Layout.

She later decided to register her trademark and applied for registration on 14 July 2015. Eventually in October 2019, the bakery Happy Belly was given the trademark by Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trademarks, (Office of the Registrar of Trademarks), Ministry of Industry and Commerce, Government of India.