Dileep Objects to Kerala Police Seeking Time Extension to Complete Investigation

Objecting to the plea moved by Crime Branch of the Kerala Police seeking more time to complete further investigation, Malayalam actor Dileep filed a petition before the High Court.

Advocate Philip T Varghese, who represented the actor, alleged that the ongoing probe is a "sham investigation" designed to ensure that the verdict is delayed.

The Crime Branch on Saturday had sought time from the court to collect the cloned copy of the memory card which contains visuals of the assault and to interrogate R Sreelekha IPS, Kerala’s first woman IPS officer.

Crime Branch had requested three more weeks to conclude the investigation in this case. The single bench of Justice Kauser Edappagath directed the police to collect the required evidence from the forensic laboratory and submit it in a sealed cover to the trial court by Monday.