Actor Dileep Not Submitted Phone Crucial To Probe, Uncooperative: Cops To HC

The investigation officers had submitted that Dileep was claiming that he had no knowledge of the phone in question.

"They are claiming it is not with them. But we have records that show that it was used until very recently. Over 12,000 calls were made from the phone. How are they denying its existence," asked the advocate.

Senior Advocate B Raman Pillai, representing the actor, requested that the submitted phones be under the supervision of the court and not the prosecution.

Justice Gopinath P, hearing the matter, responded, "I'm being told that this accused is being treated differently. I cannot encourage that. Tomorrow any accused can come here and say they want similar treatment."