4 Years On, Kerala Actor Still Seeking Fair Trial Against Dileep

On 2 November, the state government told the Kerala High Court that the Additional Special Sessions Judge did not record a disclosure of Manju Warrier, who is one of the key witnesses.

The Malayalam actor Manju Warrier is the former wife of the accused Dileep, who had made certain important revelations about the crime which was reportedly ignored by the court.



In the petition, accessed by The New Indian Express, the state told that on 27 February 2020, when she was examined, she had admitted that her daughter had requested her not to depose anything against her father. The actress told that she did tell her daughter that she was bound by law to speak the truth but her disclosure was reportedly not recorded by the Special Judge.

“During the rehearsal session of a stage show by cine artists at Abad Plaza, Ernakulam, in 2013, the eighth accused had told actress Bhama that he would burn the victim alive as he had understood that the victim was instrumental in the break-up of his first marriage. The victim stated that the actress had conveyed this to her. But the trial court declined to record this testimony stating that it’s only hearsay. Despite the specific request of the prosecution that it needed to be recorded for corroboration, the court refused,” said the state counsel.