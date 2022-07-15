Kerala #MeToo: Survivors Refrain From Filing Complaints Due to 'Legal Tangle'

The Quint has gathered that at least five sexual harassment and rape survivors have decided not to file formal complaints alleging sexual harassment due to the uncertainty that the legal process may take time.

When an 18-year-old girl took to Reddit on 2 March to share her account of being sexually assaulted by a tattoo artist in Kochi, it led to a cascading effect with over 25 women speaking up on social media. Rosalin* (name changed) was apprehensive to register a complaint with the police as the incident took place two years ago and she was living with her husband and child.



“I spoke to my husband and wanted to file a complaint but then what’s the point? Despite this becoming a #MeToo movement and Kerala being the most literate state, the accused is out on bail. This may take months for trial and I have to live in constant fear of intimidation by the abuser. The law is moving at a snail’s pace and I no longer want to file a complaint,” she said.