Chennai Police Arrests Teacher Accused of Sexual Harassment 

The accused was arrested by Ashok Nagar All Women Police Station (AWPS) after he was questioned by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (crimes against women and children) Jayalakshmi. The police team went to the school to investigate the issue. They interrogated the teacher, his wife and his mother at the Vadapalani police station and seized the teacher’s laptop and mobile phone.

After a lot of uproar on social media, the school issued an order of suspension of the teacher on Monday evening. “Some very serious allegations of misconduct have been levelled against you and the same has come to the knowledge of the management through social media. Pending further enquiry into your conduct, without prejudice, you are under suspension with immediate effect,” read the letter addressed to the teacher.