Chennai Cops Rebuke Twitter User for Sharing Pic of Beef Dish, Apologise Later

The Greater Chennai Police (GCP) sparked some outrage on Twitter by rebuking a user for sharing a picture of beef curry, and replying to his picture that “such unwarranted posts should be avoided.”

The comment was deleted and an apology was issued after the initial response drew widespread flak.

At 9 pm on Wednesday, 6 July, a Twitter user shared a picture of a plate of a beef food item, with just the caption ‘Beef’ in Tamil. The official handle of the Greater Chennai Police replied to the tweet, saying, “Such posts are unwarranted here,” and that “unwarranted posts should be avoided.”