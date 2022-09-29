Unusual Silence of Deve Gowda: When Everybody Landed at the Former PM's Home

The last statement he made in parliament when he was stepping down as prime minister that he “will rise again like a phoenix from the ashes” was not about one particular and spectacular event but was an abiding metaphor that applies to all moments when he made small and big comebacks since 1997. His decennial political obituary has been written from 1978, but he has always risen.

An interviewer asked me when his biography, Furrows in a Field, came out, if it was his ‘phoenix moment,’ when he was being remembered again and his legacy was being evaluated and recorded with some meticulousness. My vanity wanted to say ‘yes,’ but I knew that it clearly wasn’t in Gowda’s mind. He has never liked any kind of finality associated with his ‘phoenix moment.’ What that is, is perhaps not clear to him too, but he enjoys the perennial mystery that it animates inside and outside him.