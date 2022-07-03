BJP National Executive Meet, Hyderabad: KCR's David v Goliath Fight Against Modi

Did the TRS dig into the state exchequer to advertise? While the costs were not made public, the party made sure that no prominent advertisement space was left for the BJP. Moreover, there were TRS hoardings placed across the city making Hyderabad turn pink and saffron at the same time.

Most importantly, KCR made his irreverence to PM Modi clear by deciding not to receive the latter in Hyderabad. Instead, he asked the PM pertinent questions on price rise, fall of rupee against dollar and mandatory coal imports. “No one is permanent. There were prime ministers even before Modiji. But Modiji seems to be under the impression that he is permanent,” he took a jibe.