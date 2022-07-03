Smriti Irani Hits Out at KCR for Not Receiving PM Modi at Hyderabad Airport

"One who hurts the dignity of the constitution is a dictator. Today, KCR is a dictator," Irani added.

Modi arrived in the state capital on Friday for the BJP’s two-day national meet, but the TRS president did not reportedly receive him at the airport.

While the city is decked out in saffron posters and hoardings to welcome the entourage, the ruling party, TRS organised their own rally in support of the Opposition's Presidential Yashwant Sinha. The CM also received Sinha at the airport.

(With inputs from NDTV)