The Professor & 'Money Heist' Team Have a Message For Fans From India
Money Heist season 5 volume 2 is streaming on Netflix.
A day after the release of Money Heist season 5 volume 2, the cast got together to deliver a special message for fans from India. A video released on Netflix opens to snapshots of The Professor, Berlin, Monica, Tokyo and Raquel Murillo.
The text reads, “The gang is back. This time in India. To say thank you for letting them steal your hearts.” Alvaro Morte appears first and says, “Namaste, India. We never imagined that the series and characters were going to receive so much love from so far, so thank you.” Monica Gaztambide, played by Esther Acebo, tells her fans, “Hello to all fans from India. Truly, thank you so much for your support, your love".
Pedro Alonso aka Berlin makes it a little more special. “Hello everyone, thank you for your support, your efforts. A hug to everyone. Enjoy", he says. “Sukriya,” says Ursula Corbero's Tokyo, adding “Thank you so much for accompanying us all these years".
The series is currently streaming on Netflix.
