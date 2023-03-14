3 Cases in 3 Months: Another Woman’s Body Found at Bengaluru Railway Station

In what has raised alarm among Bengalureans and the Karnataka police, the body of a woman, approximately 30 years of age, was found in a blue drum at the entry gate of Sir M Visvesvaraiah Terminal (SMVT) Railway Station on Monday, 13 March.

What happened? On Monday, a lidded blue drum giving off a foul smell was found inside the railway station. The deceased woman's body was found when the drum was opened around 7 pm.

The alarm: This is the third such case in three months where bodies of women of the same age group were found on railway properties.

Two months ago, on 4 January, the decomposed body of a woman, around 30 years of age, was found in a plastic drum on at Yesvantpur Railway Station. A month before, on 6 December, the body of another similar-aged woman was found inside a yellow sack in one of the unreserved coaches of Bangarapet-SMVT, Baiyappanahalli MEMU Special.