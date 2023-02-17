2 Murders in 2 Months: Stalking Crimes in Karnataka Show How Deep the Problem Is

"I want you to love me. Will you marry me?" 20-year-old Srinivas Saibur repeatedly asked Shivaleela as he stalked her in Karnataka's Bidar for over six months. Despite having declined his proposal, she was being followed everywhere. Reportedly, Srinivas had even told Shivaleela's family that he would kill her if she didn't oblige.

On 8 February, the body of this paramedical student was found abandoned in Bidar – and Srinivas is now in judicial custody, facing murder charges under IPC Section 302.