Karnataka: Man Kills Delivery Agent for iPhone, Hides Body for 3 Days
The police also said that the accused, Hemanth Datta is also a delivery agent with a courier company.
In Karnataka's Hassan district, a 20-year-old man allegedly stabbed a delivery agent to death after he was unable to pay for the iPhone he ordered.
What happened? The police on Monday, 20 February, said that 20-year-old Hemanth Datta allegedly stabbed Flipkart delivery agent Hemanth Naik (23 years old) and then kept his body in a gunny bag for three days at his home.
He then threw the body near the railway track and set it on fire, Hassan Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar said.
How did the police crackdown?
"We got the information about a half burnt dead body near the railway track at Lakshmipuram near Anchekopalu Bridge on 11 February morning," Shankar said, as quoted by news agency PTI.
The police also said that the accused, Datta is also a delivery agent with a courier company.
"Hemanth Datta did not have money to pay. He asked the delivery boy to stay at home saying he was getting the money. Datta then planned to eliminate him with a knife. When Naik was busy scrolling his phone, Datta slit his throat and stabbed him to death," the SP added.
More details: The police said that:
Naik was missing since morning of 7 February.
He delivered two parcels on 7 February morning and left to deliver the third parcel in Lakshmipuram to Hemant Datta.
Upon interrogation, Datta revealed that he had ordered a second-hand iPhone, which costs around Rs 46,000.
On 10 February, he took the body on a scooter, dumped it near the railway bridge, and burned it with kerosene and petrol.
(With inputs from PTI.)
