Karnataka: Man Kills Delivery Agent for iPhone, Hides Body for 3 Days

In Karnataka's Hassan district, a 20-year-old man allegedly stabbed a delivery agent to death after he was unable to pay for the iPhone he ordered.

What happened? The police on Monday, 20 February, said that 20-year-old Hemanth Datta allegedly stabbed Flipkart delivery agent Hemanth Naik (23 years old) and then kept his body in a gunny bag for three days at his home.

He then threw the body near the railway track and set it on fire, Hassan Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar said.