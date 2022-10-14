Dalits Mobilise Against Caste Discrimination, Embrace Buddhism in Karnataka

Over the last two months, Karnataka has witnessed a rise in attacks against Dalits. From being denied entry into a temple in North Karnataka’s Kushtagi, to land getting usurped in Old-Mysuru region, the state has witnessed several atrocities against Dalits in the recent past.

In an attempt to fight caste-based atrocities, organisations such as Dalit Sangharshana Samiti, Dalit Help Society, Dalit Sangha and other local outfits have started to unite people, gather for meetings, hold protests, and also extend legal assistance to those affected across the state.

The Quint spoke to Dalit leaders to examine how activists are helping survivors of caste-based violence and mobilising people in the state.