Two Ambedkarite Women Fight Patriarchy, Dogma To Revive Bhikkhuni Sangh

"Not just bhikkhuni sangh, even bhikkhu sangh had disappeared from India. While the bhikkhu sangh has managed to revive itself, the bhikkhus are now saying that the women's order cannot be revived," Bhante Suniti tells me on a phone call.

Bhante Suniti, 59, received full ordination as a bhikkhuni (Buddhist nun) in 2013 while her sister and colleague Bhante Vijaya Maitriya, 55, was ordained in 2021. They are among only a hundred-odd women in India to have received upasampada, the higher ordination rite after which a novice becomes a nun.

Now they want to bring together other bhikkhunis and also train samaneris (novice nuns) into becoming more disciplined and more engaged with Buddhism so that they can spread the message of the Buddha and Dr BR Ambedkar among the laity.