Adoor Gopalakrishnan Resigns as Chairman of Kerala Film Institute After Row

On Tuesday, 31 January, acclaimed filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan resigned as chairman of the KR Narayanan Film Institute of Visual Science and Arts (KRNNIVSA) in Kottayam, Kerala.

But why? Ten days earlier, on 21 January, institute director Shankar Mohan had quit his post following months-long protest by a section of students and staff accusing him of caste discrimination on campus.

Adoor, as the director is popularly known, had backed Mohan, stating that the allegations were false. In his resignation letter, Adoor wrote that the "baseless" accusations were attempts to impair Mohan's four decades of exemplary service to the film industry.