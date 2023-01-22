‘Ready To Quit’: Director Accused of Caste Bias at Kerala Film School

Cowed down by protests at KR Narayanan National Institute of Visual Science and Arts (KRNNIVSA) the Director of the institute Shankar Mohan has expressed his willingness to quit. It has been 46 days since students of KRNNIVSA at Thekkumthala near Kottayam, Kerala, started their protest

Meanwhile, a report by a two-member committee, to look into the issues raised by the students of the Kerala state-run institute has, reportedly, found merit in some of their complaints against the institute’s Director Mohan.