Four Prime Accused Arrested in Murder of Local CPM Leader in Kerala's Palakkad

The late night killing of Shahjahan, a local CPM leader, on the eve of Independence Day had seen a dramatic turn of events on Monday, 15 August, with an eyewitness initially claiming the culprits were party members and soon turned around to allege that they were Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) contended that the Left was trying to hide its alleged complicity in the murder.

The eyewitness, who was with the victim at the time of the attack on Sunday, told a TV channel in the morning that an eight-member group was waiting for them at the Marutha road and after some heated words were exchanged, two of the attackers hacked to death Kunnangadu resident Shajahan.