Killing of Local CPI(M) Leader in Palakkad: BJP, Ruling Party Blame Each Other

The eyewitness initially alleged that the two who hacked Shajahan were CPI(M) members and one among the attackers was the son of the eyewitness and that is why he was not killed.

Subsequently, barely a couple of hours later, the eyewitness told another TV channel that all the assailants were allegedly RSS workers.

He claimed that the two who carried out the killing were earlier members of the CPI(M), but were now in the RSS.

CPI(M) district secretary E N Suresh Babu also said that the assailants were in the past members of the party, but were in the RSS for the last over one year.