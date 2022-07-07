3 PFI Members Arrested in Nizamabad, BJP Telangana Demands Ban on Organisation

The police further added the arrested PFI members contacted a Jagtial-based karate instructor Mohammed Abdul Khadar to train Muslim youngsters in karate, kung fu, and the use of lethal weapons, reported The Indian Express. Khadar was arrested on 4 July.

The trio had made a deal for Rs 6 lakh with Khadar, who trained around 200 youngsters in martial arts at his house in the Autonagar area of Nizamabad town for the past six months, the police added.