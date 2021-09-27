PFI's Student Body Hits Out at Assam CM for Hinting Role in Darrang Violence
Campus Front of India, the students' body of the PFI, lashed out at Assam CM calling it "baseless allegations".
Following Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's hint that members of Kerala-based Muslim organisation Popular Front of India (PFI) had visited the site of violence in Darrang district, Campus Front of India (CFI), the student body of the PFI, lashed out calling it "baseless allegation".
"Portraying Campus Front state leaders and other organisations as the instigators of violence in Ghorukuti is a heinous move to cover up the terror face of the BJP government happened during the unethical eviction," Jahidul Islam, treasurer of the CFI said.
"The police killed two innocent people in the guise of eviction is clearly an indiscretion. When the issue is being widely criticised and people began to agitate, the government is seeking ways to renounce their responsibility in the cold-blooded crime," he added.
Sarma had told reporters that members of the PFI, a day ahead of the violence, had approached the families who were going to be evicted, under the pretence of providing food to them.
He added that evidence were emerging that would implicate "certain people, including a lecturer".
Two people had died in police firing in Sipajhar area of Darrang district on 23 September while they were protesting against the eviction drive by the government.
In a video that caused national outrage, a villager armed with a lathi can be seen charging at the police personnel clad in riot gear, who in turn shoot him. As he lay motionless on the ground, a photographer – Bijoy Bonia – employed by the Darrang district administration to document the eviction drive, could be seen stomping the man. He was later arrested.
You can watch The Quint's report here.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.