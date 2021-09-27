PFI's Student Body Hits Out at Assam CM for Hinting Role in Darrang Violence

Following Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's hint that members of Kerala-based Muslim organisation Popular Front of India (PFI) had visited the site of violence in Darrang district, Campus Front of India (CFI), the student body of the PFI, lashed out calling it "baseless allegation".

"Portraying Campus Front state leaders and other organisations as the instigators of violence in Ghorukuti is a heinous move to cover up the terror face of the BJP government happened during the unethical eviction," Jahidul Islam, treasurer of the CFI said.

"The police killed two innocent people in the guise of eviction is clearly an indiscretion. When the issue is being widely criticised and people began to agitate, the government is seeking ways to renounce their responsibility in the cold-blooded crime," he added.