With Roots in Pakistan, Humza Yousaf Becomes Scottish First Minister: Who Is He?

Pakistani-origin politician Humza Yousaf won the Scottish National Party leadership contest on Monday, 27 March and is poised to become the First Minister of Scotland, replacing Nicola Sturgeon.

The first leader of the SNP from an ethnic minority and the son of Asian immigrants, Yousaf is on track to become the first person of colour to serve as Scotland’s first minister and will lead age SNP after Sturgeon unexpectedly stepped down last month after eight years as leader.

The First Minister of Scotland is the head of the Scottish Government and is a role similar to that of a prime minister in other countries.