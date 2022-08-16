Scotland Becomes the World's First Country to Provide Free Menstrual Products

Scotland made history on Monday, 15 August, as the first nation to address the problem of "period poverty" at its root by making menstrual products free of cost, the BBC reported.

The Period Products (Free Provision) (Scotland) Bill, which became an Act on 12 January 2020, is the brainchild of Monica Lennon, the Scottish Labor MP, who had it pass unanimously back in November 2020.

She had stated back then that "Scotland will not be the last country to consign period poverty to history, but we have the chance to be the first."