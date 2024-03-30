'Narrowly Escaped Death': How a Nepalese Soldier in Russian Army Returned Home

Shrestha's plight is shared by other Nepalese men who told The Quint that unemployment in their country has forced them to join the Russian Army. As per local news reports, about 2,000 Nepalese men have been recruited by Russia. At least 33 have lost their lives.

Suman Rai, 31, alleged to The Quint that an agent offered him a monthly salary of around 3 lakh Nepali rupees to work in the Russian Army.

A resident of Nepal's Khotang district, Rai's hotel business had run into losses during the pandemic. In July 2023, he visited a manpower office in Sukedhara, a suburb in Kathmandu, in search for a job. The agent, who he met there, explained to him that he only needed a visitor visa to obtain the job.

In August 2023, Rai got a 30-day visitor visa and travelled to Moscow via Dubai. Just like Shrestha, his training lasted two weeks after which he was sent to Ukraine to fight the war, he claimed.

Rai alleged that he was forced to sign a document, which was written in Russian, and almost immediately deployed on the frontlines in Donbas.