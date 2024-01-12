'Our Worst Fears Came True': Nepal Families on Losing Sons to Russia-Ukraine War

"We got the news of my brother's death on a Friday, and we performed the last rites two days later, on a Sunday. We weren't sure if his body would be repatriated. We are waiting for that day," Mangal Shah tells The Quint.

Mangal's 34-year-old brother Bharat Shah, who hails from Kailali district in west Nepal, joined the Russian Army in August 2023. On 26 November, he was killed in the ongoing war.

"One of my brother's colleagues informed us that he had been shot dead in the border area of Russia," Mangal recounts. Bharat is survived by a four-year-old son and a three-month-old daughter.