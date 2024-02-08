'My 4-Yr-Old Wants Her Papa To Return': Wife of Indian Student Attacked in US

"I haven't been able to talk to him since the attack. I only get to speak to him for a minute or two. He is so disoriented that he cannot understand what I am saying. He's in a state of shock," says Syeda Ruquiya Fatima, wife of Mazahir Ali, a 35-year-old Indian student in Chicago.

Ali was seriously injured after being chased and attacked by four armed robbers near his house at Campbell Ave in Chicago on Sunday, 4 February.

A video surfaced online, which showed Ali covered in blood and saying he was attacked by four men, who even pointed a gun at him, and ran away with his phone while he was returning home.

One of Ali's friends contacted Fatima, who lives in Hyderabad and informed her about the incident on Sunday evening. Ali was alone when the incident happened but realised he was being followed and tried contacting his friends in the apartment.