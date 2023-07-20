Singapore House Help Jailed for Stabbing Indian Woman 26 Times: Here’s the Case

The mother-in-law resorted to hitting the her as a means of discipline, especially when their communication faltered. The abuse started with the woman using her knuckles to knock Zin Mar Nwe on her head and back multiple times a day and later escalated to using objects like ladles to inflict pain.

In a tragic turn of events on that fateful morning, the elderly woman became agitated with the maid for accidentally causing an object to drop on her foot and missing instructions.

As the woman lay down on the sofa to watch television, she threatened to send Zin Mar Nwe back to the agent the following day. This would have resulted in the maid being sent back to Myanmar with accumulated debts from her initial journey.