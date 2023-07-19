Delhi Couple Arrested for Beating, Burning 10-Year-Old Domestic Help with Iron

On Wednesday, the Delhi police registered a case against a couple in Dwarka district for allegedly beating up and burning a 10-year-old girl who was employed as a domestic help at their house.
The accused have been identified as Kaushik Bagchi, 36, and Poornima Bagchi, 33. While Kaushik works as a ground staff at an airline, Poornima is a pilot at another airline, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Dwarka, Harsha Vardhan.
The 10-year-old girl bore multiple burn marks on her arms, swollen face, red eyes, and an injury mark on her forehead. She was allegedly burnt with a clothing iron.
The couple has been arrested, and an FIR has been filed under sections pertaining to voluntarily causing hurt, causing hurt by dangerous weapons, wrongful confinement and trafficking, as well as section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.
Accused Couple Beaten Up After Plight of Minor Revealed
The child had been working at the couple's house for at least two months, said police. The matter came to the fore around 9 am on Wednesday when "this was noticed by a relative of the girl," said DCP (Dwarka).
This led to a crowd gathering at the residence of the couple and confronting and manhandling them, said the DCP. In a video, the couple can be seen getting beaten up, the woman's hair being pulled and she being slapped and shoved around.
On being asked if an FIR has been filed against those who beat up the accused, DCP said, "Legal action will be initiated as per the complaint."
DCP (Dwarka) said that the minor has been medically examined and has also been "counselled by a counsellor." He said that so far no allegations of sexual harassment or assault have been levelled by the minor.
"She was employed through a relative who works in a house nearby," said the DCP.
