How Precursor Chemicals From India are Contributing to Myanmar's Narcotics Boom

Narcotics production is booming in Myanmar and India's unintended role is in the spotlight due to the large seizures of precursor chemicals over the past three months in Mizoram which were headed to the neighbouring country.

On 6 January, a truck laden with pseudoephedrine tablets was confiscated at Vairengte which yielded a big haul of 194 kilograms. Its market value was estimated to be around Rs 2 crore. In the same month, the Assam Rifles recovered 98,000 triprolidine and pseudoephedrine tablets worth Rs 9.80 crore from Aizawl and apprehended two people.