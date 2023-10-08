Inauguration of World’s Largest Temple in US: It Faces Claims of Casteism, Abuse

On 11 May 2021, a New Jersey district court saw a significant class-action lawsuit filed against the BAPS temple by six Dalit workers – Mukesh Kumar, Keshav Kumar, Devi Laal, Niranjan, Pappu, and Brajendra – supported by close to 200 more, alleging violations of federal and state labour laws as well as anti-human trafficking laws.

At the time, the lawsuit focused only on the temple in New Jersey, claiming men were brought into the country under false pretenses and then worked seven days a week to build and maintain the sumptuous structures and grounds for as little as $1.20 an hour. The organisation, however, has disagreed with the claims since the lawsuit was first filed.

The amended lawsuit expanded those claims to include temples around the country where some men said they were sent to work. Hundreds of workers were potentially exploited, the lawsuit claimed.