The 'Zomato Case’ & Corporate India: A Teaching Moment for Caste and Marketing

Too often, the term "aspirational” is used in the context of marketing to avoid getting into the granularity of caste and identity. This is very misleading. An early Vodafone/Hutch campaign featured an adorable ‘pug’ in very urban settings. This was a telecom brand in the midst of India’s telecom revolution, which had nearly universal utility from the highest income groups to the lowest, so can one ask what was the marketing justification of building a national brand campaign around imagery relevant to a very small percentage of the population?

The deeply internalised hatred for the 'poor and marginalised’ among elite urban Savarna groups manifests in many brand managers wanting to take their brand into a "luxury space”. 'Luxury branding’ is one of the most popular sought-after specialisations which B-school students want in a country where 90% of the population does not make Rs 25,000 per month.

The insularity of management cohort, reproduces in associated domains of tech and startup culture, where too we see an approach which is very often technocratic (and one might even say fascist in its deep love for avoiding regulations, democratising worker dignity and safety/well-being of communities within which they operate as issues of Zomato/BlinkIt delivery partners and Ola/Uber drivers signify).

With the rise of tech, one hears a lot of discourse around leveraging big data analytics, machine learning, AI, and coding being thrown around casually in the name of 'innovation’. While these tools and approaches have in many domains revolutionised entire business models, this leaning on technocratic magic-wand fixes, without a deep dive into the communities which constitute a bulk of the 'market’ directly or indirectly, reeks of a non-meritorious and non-serious cohort.