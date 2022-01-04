Bhagwant Mann Likely To Be AAP’s Chief Ministerial Candidate in Punjab Polls
Just recently, the AAP won 14 out of 35 wards in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections.
Though an official announcement is awaited, Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann will likley be Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Punjab polls.
Just recently, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) notched up an impressive performance in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections, winning 14 out of 35 wards in the city, falling a little short of a majority.
Amid infighting in the Congress, and the falling out of the Akali Dal and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the contentious farm laws, AAP has high hopes for the Punjab assembly elections.
(This article will be updated.)
