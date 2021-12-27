Chandigarh Civic Poll: Great Debut for AAP, Can This Impact Punjab Results?

The Aam Aadmi Party has notched up an impressive performance in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections, winning 14 out of 35 wards in the city, falling a little short of a majority.

The BJP won 12 wards, Congress 8, and Shiromani Akali Dal 1.

In 2016, the BJP had swept the elections winning 20 out of 26 wards then. It's tally has fallen significantly since then — from around 80 percent of the total seats to just about one third.

The Congress has also gained marginally — up from 4 wards in 2016 to 8 now.

However, in terms of vote share, the Congress secured 29.9 percent votes, the BJP was at 29.3 percent and AAP at 27.1 percent. It appears that Congress' votes may have been consolidated fewer number of wards.

This article will look at two aspects: