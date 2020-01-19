TDP Chief Naidu asks CM Jagan Not to Shift Capital from Amaravati

On top of it, farmers – who are yet to get compensation for donating 33,000 acres of land under an unique 'land pooling scheme' for creation of the capital and who are agitating against the government's plan to shift the capital – will be badly affected with the proposed move, he said and added the compensation amount is to the tune of Rs 1-4 lakh crore. Denying any “irregularities” in making Amaravati as capital, he said it was created based on recommendations of the Sivaramakrishnan Committee constituted by the Centre in 2014 post-bifurcation.

Amaravati was chosen because it is a centrally located place and is planned and positioned very well in all aspects, he said adding the area for capital was already selected and that chapter is over now.

"If there were any irregularities, the government is free to act. Already eight months in power, why the government is not initiating any action. Instead of taking action, it is unnecessarily indulging in mudslinging," he said.

Except for interest of five crore people of Andhra Pradesh, Naidu said he does not have "any vested interest" in Amaravati. "As a politician, I have only one interest, that is development and future of the state."