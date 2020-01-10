Jagan Reddy Appears in CBI Court in Disproportionate Assets Case
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy appeared in the special court of CBI in Hyderabad on Friday, 10 January, to face the ongoing trial in the quid pro quo investments cases against him. The special court judge on 3 January, directed Jagan to appear in person for the trial, rejecting the latter's plea for an exemption.
The cases relate to investments made by various companies in Jagan's firms as quid pro quo for various favours bestowed on them during the tenure of his father late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy as chief minister between 2004 and 2009. Several former ministers and bureaucrats are also accused in the case.
Rejecting the Plea, the Court Ordered Jagan to Appear for Trial Every Friday.
Also, lakhs of rupees of public money has to be spent for his security and other protocol requirements in view of his position, Jagan contended. On 1 November, the court, however, rejected his plea and directed that he appear for trial every Friday.
Though he did not file an appeal in the high court against the trial court's order, Jagan had not been attending the trial proceedings citing his official engagements as the reason for his absence.
Not impressed by this, the special court judge had on 3 January, directed that Jagan attend the proceedings on the 10th. Sources said the chief minister would return to Amaravati after attending court proceedings on Friday, 10 January.
CM Jagan Reddy would go to Hyderabad again on Saturday, 11 January, afternoon for an overnight stay and see off his two daughters for their foreign destinations on Sunday, 12 January. On Monday, 13 January, he is expected to have a formal meeting with his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss a host of issues related to the two Telugu states, the sources added.
TDP Slams Jagan for Using Public Money for Court Appearance
Meanwhile, the opposition Telugu Desam Party said public money should not be spent on Jagan's court appearance as he faced trial in his personal capacity.
