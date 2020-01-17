AP Row: Naidu Asks Reddy to Hold a Referendum, Seek Public Opinion

The reports had backed the YSRCP government’s three-capital move in the interest of ‘decentralised development’.

Speaking at the protest site in Amaravati, Naidu challenged Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to hold a referendum on the much-contested issue of the state capital.



“If he (Jagan) had courage, he would have mentioned this proposal before the elections. If he cancels the Assembly and contests elections again and wins, I will retire from my political career permanently,” said Naidu.