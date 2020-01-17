AP Row: Naidu Asks Reddy to Hold a Referendum, Seek Public Opinion
As the Amaravati protests entered the 29th day on 15 January, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu and his family members visited the protesters and extended solidarity yet again.
The reports had backed the YSRCP government’s three-capital move in the interest of ‘decentralised development’.
Speaking at the protest site in Amaravati, Naidu challenged Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to hold a referendum on the much-contested issue of the state capital.
“If he (Jagan) had courage, he would have mentioned this proposal before the elections. If he cancels the Assembly and contests elections again and wins, I will retire from my political career permanently,” said Naidu.
‘Hold Referendum If You’re Afraid’
Naidu continued, “If he is afraid of doing that, he should at least hold a referendum on the capital issue and do what people ask, instead of taking one-sided decisions.”
Naidu also took umbrage at the government’s dismissal of the protests. Referring to the High Court’s directive to probe into police action on protesters, Naidu said that the government refuses to engage in dialogue, instead of dismissing all opposition.
He went on to tell protesters that shifting the capital away from Amaravati does not concern just the 29 villages where land was pooled and used for the capital, but the entire 5 crore population of the state was affected.
However, several citizens from the Vizag and Kurnool regions, where the ‘executive’ and ‘judicial’ capital are set to come up, seem to have welcomed the three-capital proposal. Andhra Pradesh is set to convene a special session on 20 January, where a final decision on the capital is expected to be taken.
(Published in an arrangement with The News Minute)
