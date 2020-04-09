Doordarshan Most-Watched Indian Channel in Week Ended 3 Apr: BARC

South-based Sun TV's strategy of broadcasting classics has also paid off and helped it jump on viewership, while a few paid Hindi general entertainment channels (GEC) who have introduced classics have also seen jump in viewership.

The overall TV viewership grew 4 percent as compared to the previous week and was 43 percent higher than the pre-COVID-19 outbreak period, the council said.

Channels in the news and movies genre recorded an all-time high growth in viewership during the week, with Hindi movies surpassing GEC segment, it said.

Interestingly, despite the absence of any new sporting event, the viewership for sports channels grew 21 percent as they beamed India's cricket wins from the past and also WWE matches from the past, it said.