Viewers Get Nostalgic As First Episode of ‘Ramayan’ Airs on DD
The iconic late ‘80s television serial Ramayan returned to Doordarshan National after 33 years, on the morning of 28 March, for the citizens, who will remain in a lockdown till 14 April, owing to the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country and across the world.
As the first episode aired at 9.00 am viewers got nostalgic. Many took to social media to share pictures, stories and memories related to the show.
Interestingly, when Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan aired on Doordarshan every Sunday morning for a year between 1987 and 1988, the streets would appear deserted as people remained glued to their television sets for an hour. Today, the series is being aired under very different circumstances.
Actor Kajal Aggarwal reminisced about how it took her back to childhood. “Taking me back to childhood. #Ramayan and #Mahabharat on @DDNational with the entire family!” she wrote.
Some reminisced about how Ashok Kumar is back on their TV screen as a narrator of the iconic series and some shared pictures of their family watching Ramayan.
Ramayan will air twice in a day - at 9.00 am and 9.00 pm. The other epic series, Mahabharat, will also return to Doordarshan Bharati in two slots from today, 28 March - 12.00 pm and 7.00 pm.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
