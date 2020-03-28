Viewers Get Nostalgic As First Episode of ‘Ramayan’ Airs on DD

The iconic late ‘80s television serial Ramayan returned to Doordarshan National after 33 years, on the morning of 28 March, for the citizens, who will remain in a lockdown till 14 April, owing to the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country and across the world.

As the first episode aired at 9.00 am viewers got nostalgic. Many took to social media to share pictures, stories and memories related to the show.

Interestingly, when Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan aired on Doordarshan every Sunday morning for a year between 1987 and 1988, the streets would appear deserted as people remained glued to their television sets for an hour. Today, the series is being aired under very different circumstances.