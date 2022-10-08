Podcast | Getting ‘Ru Ba Ru’ With the Universe to Find the ‘Self’
After all, its the things that we feel are impossible, hold the most possibilities for us.
They say Law of Attraction works when you work toward your dreams. But what it is that makes you realise and get you started in the first place? Courage, to come face to face or ‘ru-ba-ru’ with the elephant in the room. After all, its the things that we feel are impossible, hold the most possibilities for us.
Tune in, as we get closer and ‘ru ba ru’ the idea of facing the ‘self’ and finding the universe within.
tumhein jab ru-ba-ru dekha karenge, ye socha hai bahut socha karengeMohsin Naqvi
Podcast: Do I Like Goodbye?
Bollywood tunes make compulsive hummers out of us. But wait, do you know the meaning of every word you hum? Especially the ones in Urdu? Urdunama, with Fabeha Syed, takes one word at a time and we slice and dice it for you.
Topics: urdunama
