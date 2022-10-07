ADVERTISEMENT

Podcast: Do I Like Goodbye?

This film is honestly like if Baghban had a kid with Deepika Padukone-starrer Piku. This is it.

'Goodbye' is Vikas Bahl's latest release with Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. The story revolves around a family dealing with the loss of a member, Gayatri, played by Neena Gupta. The traditions and superstitions that follow annoy the children, especially Tara, played by Rashmika. 

To find out if I like it, tune in!

Still from Goodbye trailer.

Photo Credit: BalajiMotionPictures/Screengrab from Youtube

This film is honestly like if Baghban had a kid with Deepika Padukone-starrer Piku. This is it. This is what it would be.
In life, things happen. And even if nothing happens, that’s something happening. So, on this show, we talk about things that happen. We get an esteemed panel of highly jobless people to answer the million-dollar question: Do I Like It?

Now ‘It’ can be a movie, a song, a gadget, or the latest viral trend. But the question remains the same. So, if you like listening to people talk about things, tune in, and we’ll tell you: Do I Like It?

