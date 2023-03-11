Podcast | Power of 'Khvaab' & Poetry: Manifesting Your Goals? Dream Big.
Our dreams shape our reality. But it takes lot of hard work, courage, and persistence for them to become reality.
Our dreams shape our reality. But it takes a hell lot of hard work, courage, and persistence for our dreams to become reality. And what happens when our dreams do not come true or we fall a little short? How does one deal with this?
Tune in as Fabeha Syed explores through the works of Nida Fazli, Qateel Shifai, and Parveen Shakir, among others.
Bollywood tunes make compulsive hummers out of us. But wait, do you know the meaning of every word you hum? Especially the ones in Urdu? Urdunama, with Fabeha Syed, takes one word at a time and we slice and dice it for you. You can listen to more episodes of Urdunama and other podcasts , or on your preferred podcast app.
Topics: Urdu Podcast Urdu poetry
