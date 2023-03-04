ADVERTISEMENT

Podcast | Lessons From Urdu Poetry to Prepare for the 'Imtihaan' of Life

In this episode, I talk about the preparation tactics of great professors like Jaun Elia and Javed Akhtar.

Fabeha Syed
Podcast
Get ready to wake up early, switch off Instagram, and stock up on extra coffee packets, because exam season is approaching. While writing this episode, memories of my student life came back to haunt me. I'm glad I don't have to write any exams this year.

But you know what, the 'imtihaan' of life is never-ending. In this episode of Urdunama, I talk about the preparation tactics of great professors like Jaun Elia, Allama Iqbal, and Javed Akhtar. Tune in!

Bollywood tunes make compulsive hummers out of us. But wait, do you know the meaning of every word you hum? Especially the ones in Urdu?

Urdunama, with Fabeha Syed, takes one word at a time and we slice and dice it for you. You can listen to more episodes of Urdunama and other podcasts here, or on your preferred podcast app.

Topics:  Exams   Education   Javed Akhtar 

