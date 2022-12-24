ADVERTISEMENT

Podcast | TVF Pitchers Season 2: Worth the 7-Year Wait?

The writers pivoted at the right time to make a feel-good show more mature, realistic, and murky.

Prateek Lidhoo
In the first season of TVF's hit web show, the gang had to fight their inner demons, sacrifice family, relationships, etc. But now, they’re in the ruthless world of startups. They have 24 employees to take care of. And this is what I feel is the biggest strength of Season 2. Just like their app Pragati.AI, the writers pivoted at the right time to make a feel-good show more mature, realistic, and murky.  

In this episode of Do I Like It, I review the second season of TVF Pitchers, starring Naveen Kasturia, Arunabh Kumar, and Abhay Mahajan.

In life, things happen. And even if nothing happens, that’s something happening. So, on this show, we talk about things that happen. We get an esteemed panel of highly jobless people to answer the million-dollar question: Do I Like It?

Now, ‘It’ can be a movie, a song, a gadget, or the latest viral trend. But the question remains the same. So, if you like listening to people talk about things, tune in, and we’ll tell you: Do I Like It?

