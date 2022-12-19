ADVERTISEMENT
Podcast: How Do Bollywood Comedies Work? Govinda Naam Mera Review
Govinda Naam Mera, starring Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar, is a typical Bollywood comedy.
Govinda Naam Mera, starring Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar, is a typical Bollywood comedy. It has the tropes, the multiple plot lines, the comedy of errors and to top it all - a murder mystery. But does that mean it works?
To find out, tune into this review!
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from podcast
Topics: Movie Review Podcast Movie Review Podcast
ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×